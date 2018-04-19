Twins' Phil Hughes: Could return this week
Hughes (oblique) could come off the DL and start Sunday at Tampa Bay, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He's slated to throw a bullpen session after last making a rehab start on Saturday. Minnesota's rotation has had several days off due to rainouts and off days, so Hughes may not be needed Sunday and may have to wait until later in the week to return from the DL.
