Twins' Phil Hughes: Could start April 11

Hughes (oblique) is making progress and seems like a good option to start for the Twins on April 11 against the Astros, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

It was reported earlier in camp that Hughes would likely occupy a long-relief role this season, but Hayes seems to think Hughes is the favorite to step in when the Twins first need a fifth starter. It's possible that Hughes would make a couple starts and then move to the bullpen once Ervin Santana comes off the DL, likely around May 1. Either way, Hughes would not make for a quality fantasy option against a loaded Astros lineup on April 11, if he does get the start.