Twins' Phil Hughes: Could start Friday

Hughes (oblique) is a candidate to start Friday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Due to a smattering of off days and a postponement Sunday, the Twins don't require a fifth starter until Friday, at which point Hughes could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list. Hughes covered five innings in a rehab assignment at High-A Fort Myers on April 5 and is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday, which could be the final step he'll face before coming off the DL. After Friday, the Twins won't require a fifth starter again until April 24, so if Hughes would likely move to the bullpen on a short-term basis in the event he gets the call to fill the final rotation spot.