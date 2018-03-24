Twins' Phil Hughes: Dealing with mild oblique strain

Hughes is dealing with a mild left oblique strain, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This injury comes at an unfortunate time for Hughes with Opening Day right around the corner. While a trip to the disabled list to open the season appears likely at this point, the Twins haven't yet confirmed that to be the case as Hughes continues to undergo further evaluation. If Hughes ultimately lands on the DL, an Opening Day bullpen gig could open up for Tyler Kinley or Gabriel Moya.