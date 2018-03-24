Twins' Phil Hughes: Dealing with mild oblique strain
Hughes is dealing with a mild left oblique strain, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This injury comes at an unfortunate time for Hughes with Opening Day right around the corner. While a trip to the disabled list to open the season appears likely at this point, the Twins haven't yet confirmed that to be the case as Hughes continues to undergo further evaluation. If Hughes ultimately lands on the DL, an Opening Day bullpen gig could open up for Tyler Kinley or Gabriel Moya.
More News
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...