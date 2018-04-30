Twins' Phil Hughes: Demoted to bullpen Monday
Hughes is moving to the bullpen, the team announced Monday.
The veteran has struggled mightily this season, failing to escape the fourth inning in either of his two starts. With Hughes in the midst of a steep decline, the Twins will move him to the bullpen to presumably work in long relief. It's unclear if he'll get another chance to pitch in the rotation later this season. Fernando Romero will take his place in the rotation for now.
