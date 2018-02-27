Twins' Phil Hughes: Looks sharp in spring debut

Hughes (shoulder) threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout in his spring debut Monday. He reached 91 mph with his fastball and threw more sliders than usual. "To go and have a little life behind my fastball was pretty encouraging," Hughes told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "If it's low 90s, that's what I need to be, and not 88, 89 [mph] like you've seen in the past."

Hughes was only able to start nine games in 2017 due to a biceps injury and a reoccurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended his campaign in mid-July. He'll compete for the fifth starter role this spring and may have an edge for the job if he shows he's healthy due to the $26.4 million left on his contract.