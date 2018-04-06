Twins' Phil Hughes: Makes minor league rehab start
Hughes (oblique) gave up three runs over five innings Thursday with five strikeouts and one walk in a rehab start for High-A Fort Myers while throwing 65 pitches, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It looks like Hughes will ready to be activated from the DL when the Twins need a fifth starter on April 11 against the Astros.
