Twins' Phil Hughes: Moves to bullpen

Hughes will move to a long-relief role for the start of the 2018 season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Manager Paul Molitor has elected to go with a four-man rotation at this point, with Jake Odorizzi, Kyle Gibson, Jose Berrios and Lance Lynn listed as the starters. The club won't need a fifth starter until April 11 against the Astros, which is where Hughes could fit in, especially with Ervin Santana (finger) and Trevor May (elbow) out with injuries for the time being. But with Santana due to return around late April, Hughes will likely return to a primary role out of the bullpen for the Twins this season.