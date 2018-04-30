Twins' Phil Hughes: Next start in jeopardy

Hughes is no longer listed as the Twins' starter Wednesday against Toronto, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hughes has done little to demand another opportunity, failing to get out of the fourth inning in each of his first two starts this season. He's struck out five while walking four through seven innings, and his ERA sits at 7.71 after coming in at 5.95 and 5.87 the last two seasons. The veteran no longer looks like a major-league starter, so the Twins may elect to move on, with Matt Magill potentially being an option for Wednesday.