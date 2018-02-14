Twins' Phil Hughes: No restrictions heading into spring training

Hughes (shoulder) is at full health going into the 2018 season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Hughes was only able to start nine games in 2017 due to a biceps injury and the reoccurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended his campaign in mid-July. The right-hander was able to throw a bullpen Wednesday and stated that he's under no current restrictions, which will give him a chance to compete for a spot in the Twins' rotation in 2018.