Twins' Phil Hughes: Roughed up again in second start of season
Hughes got a no-decision in Minnesota's 15-9 loss to Cincinnati on Friday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over 3.2 innings, striking out three and walking two.
It was the second straight rough outing for Hughes since he was activated from the disabled list with an oblique injury and he's now got a 7.71 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP through just seven innings of work. Hughes had a 5.87 ERA in 53.2 innings last year and a 5.95 mark in 59 innings in 2016, so there's not much in his recent history to suggest he'll be a consistent fantasy contributor this season. He'll look to get on track in his next start against the Blue Jays on May 2.
