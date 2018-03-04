Twins' Phil Hughes: Scuffles in second spring outing
Hughes gave up four earned runs and allowed two home runs in 2.1 innings in Saturday's spring training start. He topped out at 90 mph and focused on throwing sliders, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Hughes was only able to start nine games in 2017 due to a biceps injury and a reoccurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome, so early in camp it's more important to see him healthy than his results. He'll compete for the fifth starter role this spring and may have an edge for the job if he shows he's healthy due to the $26.4 million left on his contract.
