Twins' Phil Hughes: Scuffles in second spring outing

Hughes gave up four earned runs and allowed two home runs in 2.1 innings in Saturday's spring training start. He topped out at 90 mph and focused on throwing sliders, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hughes was only able to start nine games in 2017 due to a biceps injury and a reoccurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome, so early in camp it's more important to see him healthy than his results. He'll compete for the fifth starter role this spring and may have an edge for the job if he shows he's healthy due to the $26.4 million left on his contract.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....