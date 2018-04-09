Twins' Phil Hughes: Set for another side session

Hughes (oblique) is scheduled to throw another side session Tuesday or Wednesday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Hughes was expected to join the Twins' rotation this week, but with Sunday's game being postponed due to inclement weather, Minnesota won't need a fifth starter until April 24, allowing the team to keep him on a rehab assignment for a little while longer. It's still unclear when he'll rejoin the big club at this point, but he's tentatively lined up to make first 2018 big-league start April 24. Hughes could potentially be used in a long relief role if the Twins opt to activate him prior to the 24th.