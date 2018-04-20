Twins' Phil Hughes: Set to join rotation Sunday

Hughes (oblique) will be activated from the DL and start Sunday at Tampa Bay, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hughes will take over as the fifth starter. It will be his first outing of the season after beginning the year on the DL. The Twins haven't yet needed a fifth starter with several off days and rainouts in April. He's made two minor league rehab starts and was set to throw a bullpen session before Sunday's start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories