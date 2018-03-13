Twins' Phil Hughes: Still in fifth starter mix

Hughes gave up one run over four innings with there strikeouts and no walks in Monday's spring start against the Yankees. He was throwing his fastball 89-90 mph, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hughes threw his fastball in the low 90s before his last two seasons were ruined by thoracic outlet syndrome. It looks like he's compensating for lower velocity but still has his pinpoint control. Hughes is battling for the fifth starter role, but that spot may only be available for a few starts at the beginning of the season before Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury. The signing of Lance Lynn and the trade for Jake Odorizzi likely means Hughes will ultimately head to long relief in the bullpen or be dropped from the 25-man roster. However, he may have an edge on the open spot in the rotation given the $26.4 million left on his contract.