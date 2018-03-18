Twins' Phil Hughes: Struggles in Saturday's outing

Hughes gave up nine runs (five earned) over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh. His spring ERA rose to 10.80.

Hughes didn't get much defense behind him as the Twins misplayed several makeable plays. While Hughes spring numbers are ugly, he's healthy after his last two seasons were ruined due to thoracic outlet syndrome. With $26.4 million left on his contract, he may begin the season as the fifth starter. However, that role may only be available for a few starts at the beginning of the season before Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury. Hughes may get just a few starts in April before heading to the bullpen.