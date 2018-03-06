Twins' Phil Hughes: To skip spring start
Hughes will skip his next spring start in favor of a live batting practice session, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Hughes wants the batting practice session in order to work on his changeup and slider. He was hit hard for four earned runs and two homers in 2.1 innings in his first start Saturday, reportedly while focusing on the slider. The 31-year-old righty is competing for the Twins' fifth starter job and will need improved performances after posting ERAs of 5.95 and 5.87 in the last two seasons.
