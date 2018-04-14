Twins' Phil Hughes: Tosses five scoreless innings for High-A Saturday

Hughes (oblique) completed five innings in a rehab start with High-A Fort Myers Saturday, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out four.

Hughes was pretty efficient in this rehab outing, requiring just 61 pitches to get through his day while getting 44 of his offerings over for strikes. The right-hander is currently in line to return to the rotation when the Twins require a fifth starter again April 24 against the Yankees according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.