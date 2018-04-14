Twins' Phil Hughes: Tosses five scoreless innings in rehab start

Hughes (oblique) struck out four and allowed just three hits over five scoreless innings in a rehab start with High-A Fort Myers on Saturday.

Hughes was efficient in this rehab outing, requiring just 61 pitches to get through his day while getting 44 of his offerings over for strikes. The right-hander is currently in line to return to the rotation when the Twins require a fifth starter on April 24 against the Yankees, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.