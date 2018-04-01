Twins' Phil Hughes: Tosses four minor-league innings

Hughes (oblique) threw 50 pitches over four innings during a spring Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Hughes is on the recovery track from an oblique strain and could make an official rehab appearance with High-A Fort Myers on Thursday if he continues without issue. The 31-year-old could return as a starter for the Twins with Ervin Santana (finger) out at least until May, but Hughes seems slated to serve in a long-relief role eventually.