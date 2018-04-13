Twins' Phil Hughes: Unlikely to be activated from DL
Hughes (oblique) is unlikely to start Friday against the White Sox and instead will likely make another rehab start for Low-A Fort Myers on Saturday, the La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hughes likely would have been activated from the DL to start Friday or Saturday, but the Twins have three home games that may all be postponed due to an impending blizzard, which will prompt the team to keep the right-hander on his rehab assignment. It's expected that Hughes will start Saturday for High-A Fort Myers, perhaps paving the way for Adalberto Mejia to join the big club when a fifth starter is required Friday.
