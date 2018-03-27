Twins' Phil Hughes: Will open season on DL

Hughes (oblique) will open the season on the disabled list, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hughes suffered a left oblique strain over the weekend, and it turns out the issue is serious enough to require a stint on the DL to open the season. He'll stay back at extended spring training while the Twins head to Baltimore for their season opener, though it's still unclear when Hughes will be ready to return at this point. With Hughes opening the season on the disabled list, Tyler Kinley and Gabriel Moya should both make the Opening Day bullpen.