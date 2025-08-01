The Twins recalled Ohl from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Ohl made his MLB debut earlier this week and is back with the Twins following the team's fire sale at the trade deadline. Ohl started Tuesday's game against the Red Sox and allowed four runs on five hits and one walk across three innings. He struck out four of the 15 batters he faced and tossed 72 pitches, taking the loss. Ohl should slot back into the rotation after Chris Paddack was shipped to the Tigers.