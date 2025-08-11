Ohl didn't record a strikeout and allowed one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Royals in 11 innings.

Ohl made a 2.2-inning start in his previous appearance Wednesday against the Tigers before moving back to the bullpen this weekend. He entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and was able to preserve the Twins' one-run lead before being lifted midway through the seventh, enabling him to come away with his first career hold. The Twins still have an open spot in the rotation that will need to be filled Tuesday against the Yankees, but given his usage Sunday, Ohl is unlikely to serve as anything more than an opener if he draws the start that day.