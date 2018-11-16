Guilmet signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Guilmet appeared in eight major-league games split between St. Louis and Toronto this past season. His 11.70 ERA and 2.20 WHIP across 10 innings of relief justified the Blue Jays' decision to designate the right-hander for assignment, and he spent the rest of the year at the Triple-A level. Guilmet will serve as additional depth for the Twins' bullpen in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories