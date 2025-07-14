The Twins have selected Young with the 53rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-5 Young is the nephew of Delmon and Dmitri Young and he has the loud tools to live up to that lineage. His 115.4 mph max exit velocity led all high school participants at the MLB Draft Combine, and his 33-degree average launch angle was one of the highest of the event. There may be some holes in his swing, which features several moving parts that will probably receive some maintenance in pro ball, so this is firmly a power-over-hit profile until further notice. Young also has one of the best arms among this year's prep position players, and he is likely to move off shortstop to either third base or right field. He is a good runner too, but it's possible he slows down as he fills out his projectable 215-pound frame.