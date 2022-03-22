Minnesota designated Garza for assignment Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The Twins cast Garza off the 40-man roster to clear a spot for shortstop Carlos Correa, whose three-year deal with Minnesota became official Tuesday. Garza worked exclusively out of the bullpen between stops in Houston and Minnesota in 2021, submitting a 3.56 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 30.1 innings over 27 appearances. The right-hander exited just one pitch into his Grapefruit League debut Sunday after feeling the effects of an illness, but he looks to be healthy now after he returned to action Monday and delivered a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.