Dobnak (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits over 2.1 innings Friday, striking out four and taking the loss against the Angels.

Dobnak came in after Lewis Thorpe tossed four decent innings and things unraveled quickly. He allowed a two-run single to Mike Trout in the sixth to give the Angels a 4-3 lead. The 26-year-old righty then coughed up three hits in the seventh that would all come around to score on a Justin Upton grand slam after he was removed from the game. His season ERA shot up to 11.88 with a 5:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings.