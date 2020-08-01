Dobnak (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over Cleveland, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander got staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, as Cleveland only got one runner into scoring position against Dobnak before he checked out after throwing 94 pitches (63 strikes). He'll continue to hold down a rotation spot at least until Jake Odorizzi (back) is healthy, but Dobnak's performance so far has been more than good enough to earn a starting role on a full-time basis. If Odorizzi isn't ready to displace him by then, Dobnak's next turn would come Wednesday in Pittsburgh.