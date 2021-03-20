Dobnak threw 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in Friday's spring start. He's thrown 8.2 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts this spring. He's worked on a new grip on his slider, which gives it more break, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dobnak continues to impress this spring and it looks like his improved slider is generating more strikeouts. However, he won't win a job in the starting rotation as long as fifth starter Matt Shoemaker and the other starters are healthy. He'll likely begin the season in a swingman role, but he is still someone to keep in mind in deeper leagues given the strikeouts he's getting this spring.