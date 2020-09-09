Dobnak (6-3) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on two hits, two walks and two HBP over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander threw only 27 of his 47 pitches for strikes before getting the hook in the middle of a third inning in which the Cards sent 11 batters to the plate. Dobnak has now given up at least five runs in two of his last three starts, inflating his ERA to 3.61, and his struggles could put his rotation spot in jeopardy with Michael Pineda pitching well since his return from suspension and Jake Odorizzi (abdomen) closing in on his own return to action.