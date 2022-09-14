The Twins reinstated Dobnak (finger) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and placed him on outright waivers, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Dobnak, who has been on the 60-day injured list all season after experiencing multiple setbacks in his recovery from the right middle finger discomfort that plagued him in 2021, was nearing the end of the 30-day rehab window, and the Twins didn't have room for him on the big-league roster. He didn't help his cause by finding little success over his eight-appearance rehab assignment that included stops at three affiliates. Upon moving up to Triple-A St. Paul on Aug. 28, Dobnak was roughed up for nine earned runs on 11 hits and eight walks over 8.2 innings. Since he's still owed approximately $7 million on the five-year, $9.25 million contract extension he inked in March 2021, Dobnak will presumably accept the outright assignment and stick around at Triple-A rather than electing free agency.