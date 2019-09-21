Dobnak (1-1) pitched 5.1 innings Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He earned the win and struck out five versus the Royals.

A two-run first inning gave Dobnak a lead, and the only run against him came on an Alex Gordon double. Dobnak now has a 2.01 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 22.1 innings this year. The 24-year-old lines up start against the Tigers on Thursday.