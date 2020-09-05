Dobnak (6-2) tossed five scoreless innings as he earned the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four.

The Twins led off Friday's doubleheader with back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that run support was all Dobnak needed to pick up his sixth win of 2020. The right-hander allowed just five baserunners over the first five innings, and the bullpen took care of the rest. Dobnak now carries a 2.72 ERA and 21:10 K:BB over 39.2 innings this season. His next start should come at home against Cleveland next Friday.