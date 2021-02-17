Dobnak will face competition for the fifth starter role after the Twins signed Matt Shoemaker to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Dobnak appeared to be the leading candidate to win the fifth-starter role, but he'll now compete against Shoemaker, along with Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe. Since Dobnak has a minor league options left, it's more likely he'll be used in a swing man role and could be sent to Triple-A for brief stints. Still, Shoemaker will have to perform well in spring training, but Dobnak is now an underdog for a rotation spot.