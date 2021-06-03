Dobnak (1-5) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.

Dobnak allowed at least one baserunner in every inning that he pitched, though he avoided major damage through his first four innings. That changed in the fifth frame when he surrendered a two-run homer to DJ Stewart. Since throwing six scoreless innings on May 21, Dobnak has allowed nine earned runs across 11.2 innings in his last two outings.