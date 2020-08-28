site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Friday's doubleheader rained out
Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers was postponed, so Dobnak will take the hill for Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday instead, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He was already going to be pitching on an extra day of rest, so now he will be starting on two extra days of rest. Kenta Maeda can start the nightcap on normal rest.
