Dobnak is scheduled to start Friday's series opener against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The Twins moved Kenta Maeda (groin) to the 10-day injured list two days after Dobnak's May 21 start, making it little surprise that the latter will receive a second straight turn through the rotation. Dobnak dominated against a punchless Cleveland offense last week, striking out five over six scoreless frames while allowing only five baserunners. He should make for a worthy streaming option against Friday versus a Royals offense that ranked in the bottom third of the majors entering play Thursday with an 87 wRC+.