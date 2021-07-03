Dobnak (finger) traveled with Minnesota on the team's current road trip but hasn't started throwing, MLB.com reports.
Dobnak was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger strain on June 21. There doesn't seem to be a clear timetable for his return. It's bad timing as Minnesota's depth issues among starting pitching would otherwise likely give him a regular spot in the rotation. As the Twins look toward 2022 with the playoffs nearly out of reach, Dobnak could be given a long look in the second half of the season when healthy.