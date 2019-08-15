The Twins intend to option Dobnak to Triple-A Rochester prior to Thursday's game against the Rangers, Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News Saint Paul reports.

Michael Pineda (triceps) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move in advance of his scheduled start Thursday. Dobnak made one appearance during his week-long stint with the Twins, striking out three over four scoreless innings of long relief in a 6-2 loss to the Indians on Aug. 9.