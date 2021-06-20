Dobnak didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers after tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out one.

Dobnak was coming off several subpar performances but delivered a strong outing here, as he ended just three outs away from posting a quality start while tossing 48 of his 73 pitches for strikes. The right-hander, who started for the injured Michael Pineda (forearm) has a long way to go before claiming a steady rotation spot, but this was a step in the right direction for sure.