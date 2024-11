The Twins outrighted Dobnak to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's not the first time Dobnak has been outrighted, so he has the option to elect free agency. If he doesn't he'll represent rotation depth at St. Paul, where he held a 4.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 134 strikeouts over 133.1 innings in 2024.