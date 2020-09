The Twins called Dobnak up from their alternate training site ahead of Tuesday's wild-card opener versus the Astros.

Dobnak made the Twins' postseason roster as a long man out of the bullpen, likely earning the spot over Rich Hill. The Twins dropped Dobnak from their rotation in mid-September after back-to-back rocky starts, but he was still an effective depth starter overall in 2020, finishing with a 4.05 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 46.2 innings.