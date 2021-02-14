Dobnak will enter spring training as the leading candidate for the fifth starter role barring a late signing of a veteran free agent, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

If the Twins don't sign a veteran to compete for the role, Dobnak looks like the clear favorite as he'll battle Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe. Dobnak began last season in the rotation and went 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA through his first six starts, but was later sent to the alternative site after posting a 8.27 ERA and 26 hits allowed in 16.1 innings in his last four outings. As a ground-ball pitcher (62.1% in 2020), Dobnak could benefit significantly from Minnesota's signing of Andrelton Simmons and an improved infield defense.