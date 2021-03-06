Dobnak threw 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his spring debut in Friday's loss to Atlanta. He pitched in reilef after starter Matt Shoemaker. "Dobber can seemingly handle pretty much whatever role we have for him. He does not overcomplicate things," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Dobnak appeared to be the leading candidate to win the fifth-starter role, but he looks set to move to a swingman role after the Twins signed Shoemaker. He's nominally competing with Shoemaker, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe for the fifth starter role this spring. Shoemaker hasn't been able to stay healthy the last three seasons, so Dobnak could be a factor in the rotation before too long.