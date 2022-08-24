Dobnak (finger) surrendered one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Single-A Fort Myers.

Dobnak was cleared to move up a rung on the minor-league ladder for his third rehab appearance after striking out four over three scoreless innings between his first two rehab outings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The Twins are having Dobnak build up slowly while he's been sidelined all season due to multiple setbacks in his recovery from a right middle finger injury. Assuming he endures no snags during his subsequent rehab outings, Dobnak should be ready to rejoin the big club in September.