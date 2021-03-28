Dobnak agreed Sunday with the Twins on a five-year, $9.25 million contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal includes three team options and escalator clauses that could push the value of the contract up to $29.75 million.

Though manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed days earlier that Dobnak would begin the season in a bullpen role for the Twins, the 26-year-old's solid work out of the rotation the past two seasons means he likely won't have to wait long before getting another look as a starter. The long-term extension seemingly backs up the notion that Dobnak is viewed as a starter, and the deal simultaneously gives the right-hander some more financial security after he initially signed with the Twins in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of independent ball. Dobnak has thus far gotten solid results by limiting walks and generating groundballs at a high clip, but he's shown significant improvement in generating swings and misses this spring. Over 13.2 innings in Grapefruit League play, Dobnak racked up 18 strikeouts.