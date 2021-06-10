Dobnak pitched with a fake fingernail Wednesday against the Yankees, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dobnak got a fake nail attached Wednesday to avoid a blister after ripping his real nail June 2. The righty said "My fingernail's completely bruised right now. It's almost like I can't finish my pitches" after Wednesday's outing and certainly showed, as he allowed eight runs on 11 hits, four of which were homers, in 4.2 innings. He also walked three batters and struck out none in the losing decision against the Yankees. It remains to be seen whether Dobnak will miss any time, or perhaps require a stay on the injured list.