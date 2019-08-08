Twins' Randy Dobnak: Officially earns promotion

Dobnak had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.

As expected, Dobnak will join the big club after posting a combined 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 102:24 K:BB in 125 innings (19 starts, three relief appearances) across three minor-league levels (High-A Fort Myers, Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester). The right-hander should offer length out of the bullpen for the Twins. To make room on the roster for Dobnak, Kohl Stewart was optioned to the minors after Wednesday's loss to the Braves.

