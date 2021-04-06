Dobnak secured the save Monday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings.

Dobnak entered the contest in the seventh inning with a 13-1 lead, but he ended up collecting the save after allowing a handful of runs on two homers in the bottom of the ninth. He was hit with the loss after surrendering the game-winning hit on Opening Day against Milwaukee and is off to an unimpressive start to the 2021 campaign, though fantasy owners will undoubtedly welcome the ugly save.